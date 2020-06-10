WATCH LIVE | Frontline: Is it safe to send your children back to school while Covid-19 is spreading?





News24 will host an exclusive Q&A session with a panel of five leading experts on Wednesday morning, to provide clarity on whether or not it's safe for parents to send their children back to school.

Schools across the country opened their doors on Monday to pupils in grades 7 and 12.

Out of 23 675 schools, 23 100 were ready to open. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga admitted having "sleepless nights" about when to reopen schools.

News24 multimedia journalist Catherine Rice will sit down with:

paediatric pulmonologist, Professor Heather Zar;

paediatrician and allergist Professor Eugene Weinberg;

psychologist Gerda Kriel;

executive head of Redhill School in Johannesburg, Joseph Gerassi; and

Nadeema Musthan, a lecturer at the education faculty of Nelson Mandela University.



They will unpack the pros and cons of sending children back to institutions of learning amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Join the conversation live on Wednesday, 10 June, at 11:00.

