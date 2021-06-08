WATCH | Frontline: Join SA's state capture warriors to discuss blowing the whistle on corruption

South Africans are not strangers to state capture, but it really came into focus after the arrival of the Gupta brothers in South Africa in 1993.



It was not until 2013, however, that the brothers became mired in their first controversy when it emerged that their family plane, full of wedding guests, had landed at the Waterkloof Air Base near Pretoria - a military base normally reserved for visiting heads of state and diplomatic delegations.

Later, in 2016, former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas alleged a Gupta family member had offered to pay him millions and a minister's post.

Further allegations of state capture emerged when emails around the Estina dairy farm contract were leaked.

READ | Gupta whistleblower Themba Maseko speaks to News24

Since then, further revelations involving the family have emerged at the Zondo Commission. The commission is investigating state capture, including the relationship which former president Jacob Zuma had with the Gupta brothers.

Two whistleblowers who helped raise the flag on what the Guptas were up to were former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko and the former CEO of Gupta-linked company Trillian, Mosilo Mothepu.

Join News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson as he delves deeper into what those years were like for Maseko and Mothepu.

Maseko recently released his book For my Country, and Mothepu's book Uncaptured is also out.

The panel will be joined by authors Matthew Blackman and Nick Dall whose book Rogues' Gallery tracks corruption since the beginning of South Africa's history.