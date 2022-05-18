WATCH LIVE | Installation of Justice Edwin Cameron as chancellor of Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University (SU) will install its 15th Chancellor, Justice Edwin Cameron, on Wednesday evening.

Cameron an academic, jurist, author and recently retired Constitutional Court justice, was elected to the office of chancellor of the university on 25 September 2019.

He will deliver his inaugural address during the ceremony, which is expected to begin at 17:00.

SU made headlines this week for an allegedly racist incident at the Huis Marais residence, where the belongings of a student, Babalo Ndwayana, were urinated on by a fellow student, Theuns du Toit.

The university announced the suspension of Du Toit on Monday. He has been removed from the residence.

