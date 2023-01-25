WATCH LIVE | Jurie Roux lawyers to fight ruling he must pay back Stellenbosch University R37m

Former SA Rugby chief executive officer Jurie Roux will lock horns with the University of Stellenbosch in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.



In court papers News24 has seen, Roux's legal team will argue that there were "gross irregularities" in an arbitration that left him owing the university R37 million.

Stellenbosch University, meanwhile, is asking the court to instruct Roux to pay back the money.

Watch the proceedings live from the Western Cape High Court.



