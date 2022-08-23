WATCH LIVE | Memorial for slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran on anniversary of her death

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and several other civil society organisations will host a memorial rally for slain Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran one year after her death.

The foundation will pay homage to Deokaran, who was gunned down outside her home in Winchester Hills shortly after dropping her daughter at school on 23 August 2021.

Acting National Treasury head Ismail Momoniat, head of the Special Investigating Unit Andy Mothibi, Prasa whistleblower Martha Ngoye and a member of the Deokaran family are also expected to pay tribute.

A short candlelight vigil is also expected to take place after the memorial.

On Tuesday morning, Deokaran's family laid wreaths outside the gate of what was once her home.

A News24 investigation revealed that three weeks before she was killed, Deokaran flagged R850 million in "possibly fraudulent" payments out of Tembisa Hospital. The investigation also showed that Deokaran's concerns about her safety were not taken seriously by the department's chief financial officer.



