WATCH LIVE | Memorial honouring the life of broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser

The family and friends of Eusebius McKaiser will on Tuesday memorialise the well-known broadcaster, author and political analyst in Johannesburg.



McKaiser, 45, died suddenly last week.

His official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but it is believed that he suffered an epileptic seizure.

The news of his death reverberated through media channels and was met with utter disbelief. Tributes poured in from everywhere.



