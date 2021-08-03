WATCH LIVE | Minister Dlamini-Zuma briefs media on local government elections

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will brief members of the media on developments with regards to the 2021 local government elections.

The briefing is expected to begin at 16:00.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) recently announced that it accepts retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke's recommendation that the IEC approach a court of competent jurisdiction to seek a just and equitable order for the deferral of the elections to not later than February 2022.

It will now ask the court for an order to postpone the local government elections.