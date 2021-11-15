WATCH LIVE | Minister Mchunu briefs media on planned water maintenance for Gauteng municipalities

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, together with Rand Water's chairperson and CEO, will brief members of the media on the scheduled maintenance work that will result in reduced water supply in various municipalities across Gauteng from 15 to 17 November.

Rand Water announced that it had notified affected municipalities of the planned maintenance of the B11 and B19 pipelines to allow it to execute appropriate contingency plans during the maintenance period and ensure continued, but reduced supply.

