WATCH | Minister Motshekga briefs media on impact of Covid-19 on schooling

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, will hold a media briefing to provide an update on the basic education sector's response to the impact of Covid-19 on schooling.

The briefing is expected to begin at 10:00.

There have been 10 173 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, with 274 more deaths related to the disease, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

South Africa's total number of cases now stands at 2 757 191. The country's recovery rate is at 91.4%.

Read more on:
educationcoronaviruslockdown
