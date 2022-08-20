WATCH LIVE | MisuZulu kaZwelithini's crowning ceremony as Zulu king

MisuZulu kaZwelithini's traditional crowning ceremony as Zulu king is expected to take place in Nongoma on Saturday. The traditional coronation is a rite of passage for him to take over the reins fully.

MisuZulu will go through the Ukungena Esibayeni (entering the kraal) ceremony to be crowned king. On Thursday, he led a royal hunt for a lion and will wear the lion's skin during the ceremony.

But the coronation is at the centre of controversy.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal granted Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu leave to appeal a decision by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg, which dismissed her claim that her late husband's will was forged.

The will nominated the late King Goodwill Zwelithini's third wife, the late Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, as the regent. Mantfombi then nominated her son, MisuZulu, as the successor to the throne.

At the same time, some of Zwelithini's other children have also claimed the throne.

