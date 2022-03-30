WATCH LIVE | Motions of no confidence in Cyril Ramaphosa, his Cabinet take place in National Assembly

The National Assembly will debate a motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet on Wednesday.



The motion was brought by the DA. The debate is scheduled to take place during the National Assembly's hybrid plenary in the Good Hope Chamber.

The National Assembly was supposed to debate motions of no confidence in both Ramaphosa and his Cabinet, but the African Transformation Movement (ATM) is no longer participating in the motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa, which it brought.

The ATM first lodged the motion with the office of the Speaker in early 2020.

The Covid-19 pandemic and a protracted court battle over whether it should be voted on by secret ballot have delayed it.

Watch the proceedings live.