Nafiz Modack and a large group of his co-accused will fill the dock in their pre-trial appearances in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.



The trial relates to an alleged VAT refund fraud case in which claims to the SA Revenue Service could not be substantiated.

The accused in the case are Modack, tax practitioner Faried van der Schyff, Modack's mother Ruwaida Modack, his brother Yaseen Modack, Bashier Syce, Nadia Sait, Dominique McLachlan, Kulsum van der Schyff and Layla Bedderson.