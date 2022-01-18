WATCH LIVE | Parliament fire: Alleged arsonist Zandile Mafe back in court

On Tuesday, alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe will appear in the Western Cape High Court. Mafe's legal team is set to challenge a previous court ruling that referred him for mental observation.

Mafe was arrested outside Parliament's precinct during the catastrophic fire of 2 January.

READ | Parliament fire: CCTV was working but no one was watching. Where were the police?

He is charged with housebreaking with the intention to commit theft and theft, arson, malicious injury to property, and offences in terms of the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related activities Act.



The devastation to buildings and offices at the precinct was so profound that questions were raised over how one person could enter the buildings undetected.

Mafe in an affidavit denied the charges.