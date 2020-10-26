1h ago

WATCH | Police Minister Bheki Cele updates SA on Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation

Police Minister Bheki Cele and national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole are expected to update the nation on the latest developments in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case.

The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was shot dead six years ago in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. At the time, Meyiwa was at the home of his girlfriend, musician Kelly Khumalo.

News24 recently reported that the team investigating Meyiwa's murder made a breakthrough after finding the firearm that was allegedly used to kill him.

READ MORE | EXCLUSIVE: Police find Senzo Meyiwa murder weapon

The briefing is expected to begin at 13:00.

