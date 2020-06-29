WATCH LIVE | Prasa back in the spotlight as commission of inquiry into state capture resumes

T he judicial commission of inquiry into state capture resumes on Monday.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) will be in the spotlight as proceedings continue.

The inquiry will hear testimony from former chairperson of the Prasa board, Popo Molefe.

Some of the witnesses who will testify include former chairperson of the Prasa board, Popo Molefe; head of Prasa's legal department, Martha Ngoye, and an estate agent, who sold a certain property to a former official at the agency, or to an entity connected with such an official.

