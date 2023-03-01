WATCH LIVE | Presidency to brief media on Ramaphosa's 'public programme' after Mabuza resigns as MP

The Presidency is expected to share President Cyril Ramaphosa's public programme with the media during a briefing on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya will provide an update on Ramaphosa's public engagements programme and address relevant public and media interest issues.

The country has no deputy president at the moment following David Mabuza's resignation as a Member of Parliament. Mabuza handed in his resignation letter to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday.

The briefing will start at 14:00.

