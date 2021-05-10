WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers closing address after ANC's NEC meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the closing address following the ANC national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.



Former President Thabo Mbeki expressed concern over the state of the ANC after various NEC members said they believed the party was about to collapse.

There were also concerns about the way the virtual NEC meeting was proceeding.

Suspended ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule attempted to attend the meeting on Saturday, but was booted off after an hour.

Magashule is expected to face more charges within the ANC, for his defiance over the suspension.