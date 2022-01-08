WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa to deliver January 8 statement in Polokwane

The ANC will host its annual January 8 statement with an anniversary rally in Polokwane.



ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the January 8 statement at the event which will be hosted at the old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo.

ANC leaders, including Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza, have been crisscrossing the province since Wednesday as part of a build-up to the rally on Saturday.

With the country experiencing a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ANC will keep its rally small, with only 2 000 people allowed to attend the gathering.

This will be the ANC's 110th birthday celebration.