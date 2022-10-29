WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa to hand over certificate of recognition to new Zulu King Misuzulu

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to hand over the official certificate of recognition to the Zulu king on Saturday.



The handover ceremony to King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini should bring finality to the contestation for the throne since the death of Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.

On Friday, the Presidency released a statement saying: "President Cyril Ramaphosa will, on behalf of the government, formally present a certificate of recognition to His Majesty King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini of the AmaZulu."

Ramaphosa issued the certificate of recognition to the new king earlier this year and will, on Saturday, in accordance with a wish expressed by the Zulu royal family, formally hand it over.

Watch it live.



