WATCH | Ramaphosa's reshuffle: New members of Cabinet sworn in

President Cyril Ramaphosa fired three ministers and three deputy ministers during a long-awaited shake-up of his Cabinet.

He then expanded the Presidency, with a new minister of electricity, and a minister of performance, monitoring and evaluation. 

On Tuesday, the president will officiate at the swearing-in ceremony of the new members of his executive.

The ceremony will take place at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will preside over the ceremony.

READ | Ramaphosa fortifies Presidency with allies as Mashatile is named deputy president of SA

Watch the proceedings live.


