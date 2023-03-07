WATCH | Ramaphosa's reshuffle: New members of Cabinet sworn in

President Cyril Ramaphosa fired three ministers and three deputy ministers during a long-awaited shake-up of his Cabinet.
He then expanded the Presidency, with a new minister of electricity, and a minister of performance, monitoring and evaluation.
On Tuesday, the president will officiate at the swearing-in ceremony of the new members of his executive.
The ceremony will take place at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will preside over the ceremony.
Watch the proceedings live.