WATCH | Security cluster briefs media on state of readiness for municipal elections

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) ministers will lead a media briefing on the state of readiness for the 2021 municipal elections.

The briefing is expected to start at 12:00.

South Africans will head to the polls on 1 November to elect their local representatives.

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged South Africans to vote responsibly.

"These elections are an opportunity for people to make their voices heard about the most pressing issues affecting their daily lives. They are also an opportunity to hold elected representatives accountable for the promises they have made to communities," he said.

