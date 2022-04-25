25m ago

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder: Prosecution to call its first witness

Five men charged with the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa have pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery and the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The trial is expected to continue in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, when the prosecution will call its first witness. 

The State is expected to call between 15 and 20 witnesses, including forensics and ballistics experts, a forensic pathologist who conducted Meyiwa's post-mortem examination, neighbours, and some of the people who were in the house the night Meyiwa was killed. For security reasons, it did not divulge who would be called from among those who were in the house. 

