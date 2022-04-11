WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial starts

Almost eight years after the murder of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, the trial of the five men charged with killing him is expected to get under way in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Meyiwa was gunned down at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in 2014.

He was one of seven adults in the home when gunmen allegedly entered the house and tried to rob everyone. Meyiwa was the only one who was shot.

Watch the proceedings live.





