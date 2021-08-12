WATCH LIVE | Virtual book launch of Erika Bornman's Mission of Malice: My Exodus from KwaSizabantu

Mission of Malice is Erika Bornman's account of her escape from a living hell, the KwaSizabantu Mission in KwaZulu-Natal, an enclosed Christian community ruled with an iron fist by its founder, Erlo Stegen, and built on a huge farm that sold (and still sells) vegetables and bottled water to South Africa's biggest supermarkets and the export market.

Her escape was not, however, a dramatic one-time flight to freedom. Perhaps that's why she uses the word "exodus" in her subtitle: it's more like the tortuous process by which the Hebrews in the Bible story left the slavery of Egypt, which included a lot of wandering in the desert before reaching the "promised land".

She had to extract herself, bit by bit, from the mental and physical torture perpetrated by the mission upon its inhabitants, and one gets the feeling from her book that she may have come a long way from KwaSizabantu, but is still dealing with the psychological scars.

"It has taken me several years to undo the emotional and spiritual damage I suffered," she wrote in a letter to Cosmo magazine, in what was her first attempt to tell her story.

"That was in 1998, four years after she had definitively left the mission, but another four years later she was compelled to write another letter, this time to a companion who could not understand her inability to "let go" of the past, in which she describes in harrowing detail the situation of a child left alone and at the mercy of the cult's enforcers.

Part of Bornman's exodus are the revelations that followed her escape, in which she told her story – alongside that of many others – in the News24 documentary Exodus, based on a seven-month investigation, and the podcast of the same name.

Now, in Mission of Malice, she gives the fullest possible account of her experiences.

