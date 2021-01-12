WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission continues with Eskom-related testimony

The Zondo commission will resume with evidence from Eskom's Acting Fuel Resources Senior Manager Dr Ayanda Nteta on Tuesday.

Nteta was part of a R3.7 billion deal for Tegeta's Brakfontein colliery which was found to be unlawful.

Later, Eskom's former group CEO, Matshela Koko, is also expected to take the stand.

Nteta started working for Eskom in 2012 as a senior manager and was then appointed as Acting General Manager: Fuel Sourcing from August 2015 to January 2017.

She was a member of the team that negotiated a R3.7 billion deal for Gupta-linked Tegeta to supply coal to Eskom's Majuba power station in Mpumalanga.

However, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that this deal was unlawful.

