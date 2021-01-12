20m ago

add bookmark

WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission continues with Eskom-related testimony

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
State Capture commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been left frustrated by recent delays in proceedings.
State Capture commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been left frustrated by recent delays in proceedings.
Deaan Vivier, Netwerk24
  • The Zondo commission will resume with evidence from Eskom's Acting Fuel Resources Senior Manager Dr Ayanda Nteta on Tuesday.
  • Nteta was part of a R3.7 billion deal for Tegeta's Brakfontein colliery which was found to be unlawful.
  • Later, Eskom's former group CEO, Matshela Koko, is also expected to take the stand.

The commission of inquiry into state capture will continue to hear Eskom-related evidence from Acting Fuel Resources Senior Manager, Dr Ayanda Nteta, on Tuesday. 

Nteta started working for Eskom in 2012 as a senior manager and was then appointed as Acting General Manager: Fuel Sourcing from August 2015 to January 2017.

She was a member of the team that negotiated a R3.7 billion deal for Gupta-linked Tegeta to supply coal to Eskom's Majuba power station in Mpumalanga.

However, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that this deal was unlawful.

Former Eskom Group Chief Executive Officer, Matshela Koko, was also expected to give testimony later in the afternoon.

Stream courtesy of SABC

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | 5 highlights from the state capture inquiry in 2020
WATCH | News24 Frontline: Behind the scenes of 2020 - looking back at state capture and BLM
WATCH | State capture inquiry hears more Denel-related testimony
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
47% - 3049 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
49% - 3148 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 267 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.44
(+0.43)
ZAR/GBP
20.99
(-0.09)
ZAR/EUR
18.78
(+0.44)
ZAR/AUD
11.95
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.50)
Gold
1862.06
(+0.83)
Silver
25.52
(+2.02)
Platinum
1064.80
(+1.80)
Brent Crude
55.61
(-0.59)
Palladium
2383.50
(+0.27)
All Share
63787.17
(+0.04)
Top 40
58745.03
(+0.05)
Financial 15
12052.91
(-0.33)
Industrial 25
82802.73
(-0.26)
Resource 10
65453.75
(+0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo