WATCH | Lost load! Passersby stock up on beer after SAB truck loses load on N12 highway

When a South African Breweries (SAB) truck lost its load on a Gauteng highway on Friday, passersby helped themselves to crates of beer.

The incident happened on the N12. Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, told News24 the left sail of the trailer came loose and fell onto the highway.

"A great deal of the load fell from the trailer," he said.

"The driver of the truck collected 34 000 litres of beer from the Alrode Depot destined for Kimberley," said Masondo.

Video footage shared on social media shows passersby leaving with crates of beer in hand.

Masondo told News24 that police managed to disperse the crowd taking crates from the side of the highway.

No arrests were made.