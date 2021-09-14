WATCH | M3 on the N3: Police launch investigation after footage of blue BMW wheel spinning

Video footage of a blue BMW involved in wheel spinning has surfaced on social media.

Shortly after, another video emerged of what appeared to be the same vehicle driving recklessly on a public road.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is investigating both incidents.

Late last week, two videos emerged on social media of a blue BMW involved in wheel spinning on two occasions - on the N3 highway in Johannesburg and on another public road.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is investigating both incidents and says it's unclear whether the videos were of the same vehicle.

"The driver or owner will be arrested and will face charges of reckless and negligent driving as well as for dragging or spinning wheels on a public road," Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

WATCH | Victim opens fire on robbers after being 'knocked' at Durban ATM

According to Johan Jonck, founder of the Arrive Alive Online Initiative, about 85% of fatal road crashes are the result of human error.

"It is both sad and disturbing to watch these videos...This is also why the transport authorities and the Road Traffic Management Corporation is always pleading for a change of mindset needed amongst road users so as to make our roads safer," he told News24.

Jonck added that irresponsible road users were not only damaging road infrastructure but putting lives at risk.

"Even though he/she might argue that there has been a "check" to see that there is no oncoming traffic - the damage to the braking and suspension of the vehicle might affect the roadworthiness thereof and lead to a road crash later.... This behaviour is reckless, illegal and thoughtless and definitely not that of a cautious and defensive driver," he said.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.