28m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | M3 on the N3: Police launch investigation after footage of blue BMW wheel spinning

accreditation
Amy Gibbings
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Video footage of a blue BMW involved in wheel spinning has surfaced on social media.
  • Shortly after, another video emerged of what appeared to be the same vehicle driving recklessly on a public road.
  • The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is investigating both incidents.

Late last week, two videos emerged on social media of a blue BMW involved in wheel spinning on two occasions - on the N3 highway in Johannesburg and on another public road.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department is investigating both incidents and says it's unclear whether the videos were of the same vehicle.

"The driver or owner will be arrested and will face charges of reckless and negligent driving as well as for dragging or spinning wheels on a public road," Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said.

WATCH | Victim opens fire on robbers after being 'knocked' at Durban ATM

According to Johan Jonck, founder of the Arrive Alive Online Initiative, about 85% of fatal road crashes are the result of human error.

"It is both sad and disturbing to watch these videos...This is also why the transport authorities and the Road Traffic Management Corporation is always pleading for a change of mindset needed amongst road users so as to make our roads safer," he told News24.

Jonck added that irresponsible road users were not only damaging road infrastructure but putting lives at risk.

"Even though he/she might argue that there has been a "check" to see that there is no oncoming traffic - the damage to the braking and suspension of the vehicle might affect the roadworthiness thereof and lead to a road crash later.... This behaviour is reckless, illegal and thoughtless and definitely not that of a cautious and defensive driver," he said.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgwheel spinning
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you feel was at fault for Verstappen and Hamilton's Italian GP crash?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Verstappen
24% - 762 votes
Hamilton
41% - 1307 votes
They were both at fault
35% - 1091 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.21
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.69
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.43
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,787.62
-0.3%
Silver
23.61
-0.6%
Palladium
2,046.53
-2.1%
Platinum
954.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,155
-0.6%
All Share
64,345
-0.5%
Resource 10
60,819
-1.5%
Industrial 25
80,703
-0.8%
Financial 15
14,279
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo