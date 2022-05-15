26m ago

WATCH | Magda Wierzycka, South Africa's wealthiest woman: 'This is a country worth fighting for'

"This is a country worth fighting for," billionaire Magda Wierzycka told an audience at the Franschhoek Literary Festival on Sunday where she discussed her new autobiography with radio personality, Bruce Whitfield.

"The challenge is to come up with constructive ideas to change it. I don't want to give up on South Africa. I've travelled all over the world and South Africa is the most beautiful," she said.

Wierzycka spoke to Whitfield about leaving Poland.

She recalled how her parents had hatched a plan to get them out of the country. They left Vienna where the refugee camp was and the family reunited for the first time at a McDonald's.

"My first experience with McDonald's," Magda said.

They went on to discuss a wide range of topics including sexual harassment, the power of being underestimated, Mzi Khumalo and the Gupta leaks. 

