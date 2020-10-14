WATCH | Major cleanup after large amounts of polystyrene found in Pretoria river

Large quantities of polystyrene and Styrofoam were found pooled in areas along the Hennops River in Centurion, Pretoria on Monday.

The City of Tshwane was alerted and had a team working on clearing the waste from the river.

The City of Tshwane is trying to locate the culprit.

The City of Tshwane has dispatched a team to clean the Hennops River in Pretoria after large quantities of polystyrene and Styrofoam were found in the area on Monday.

"I assume that it is from illegal dumping which takes place upstream, near the river, where it then gets washed into the water and travels down until it gets lodged somewhere when the water level drops again," City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba told News24.

Bokaba and his team were made aware of the material clogging up the waterway, after several videos filmed by Tarryn Johnston, were shared on social media.

Supplied Supplied Supplied

Johnston is the founder a non-profit organisation (NPO) called Hennops Revival.

"It's a problem that is constantly happening, but we only see it when the water levels rise and brings the waste dumped on the riverbanks from upstream," Johnston told News24.

Her organisation did by-weekly clean ups and regularly worked with the city in trying to keep the river clean.

"We collaborated with the City and this morning we collected some pieces of polystyrene that can be repurposed into building blocks for low cost housing," she said on Wednesday.

The non-profit was born from Johnston's passion for keeping the river clean and protecting "precious" water reserves.