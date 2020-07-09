WATCH | Making hay: 2.3m black mamba found hiding under bales of hay at KZN scrapyard

Local snake catcher Nick Evans rescued a 2.3m black mamba hiding under bales of hay at a scrapyard on KwaZulu-Natal's north coast.

Retrieving the mamba was a speedy 20-minute affair, with the help of the scrapyard workers and Evans' fellow snake catcher friend.

Evans has had numerous calls to remove mambas from this particular scrapyard.

He said one of the workers had walked in where the bales of hay are kept and spotted the snake's tail disappearing. That's when Evans was called in to help.

He told News24 that he often gets called out to this particular scrapyard. It is surrounded by sugar cane and, with a river close by, there are plenty of snakes, especially black mambas.

"I have already been to this scrapyard twice in the last month for black mambas. It's the same family that used to kill snakes if found on the property, but after one of the family members started following my Facebook page, now they call me instead," Evans said.

"That has been encouraging for me personally."

It took him about 20 minutes to retrieve the snake, with the help of a fellow snake catcher friend and the workers who removed the hay.

Evans explained that mambas mate in winter, therefore their presence is more prevalent during this time.