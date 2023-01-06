15m ago

WATCH | Man, 31, arrested for driving over woman during street racing

Sabreen Naidoo
  • A 31-year-old man was arrested for driving over a woman during an illegal street race.
  • The woman was hospitalised with severe injuries.
  • Police are investigating a case of reckless and negligent driving.

On New Year, during a street party, a 31-year-old man in a black Golf drove over a woman in Kimberley, Northern Cape.

Video footage of the incident shows the man reversing down the street, and a woman hanging out of the passenger seat window, cheering on onlookers.

As the man spins the car around, the woman is seen being flung from the car, landing beneath it.

Kimberley police spokesperson Sergeant Dikeledi Gopane told News24 a case of reckless and negligent driving was being investigated. "The driver was arrested and detained. The woman has been hospitalised after suffering serious injuries," Gopane said.

Speaking to News24, Arrive Alive's Johan Jock said street racing had increased in South Africa.

READ | 'I thought he was dead': Man saves 7-year-old boy from drowning in sea near Port Alfred

"Street racing has become a recurring problem in South Africa, especially on main roads in residential areas."

Jock said it was always safer to have races in a legal and controlled environment - for the safety of drivers and spectators. He advised that street racers keep a safe distance from spectators in an area where it was allowed, like local race tracks.

"It is of the utmost importance that we remain aware of the need to have proper protection between ourselves and fast-moving vehicles," he said.


