WATCH | Man dies after crashing into barrier on the N1 highway in Midrand

A truck driver lost control of his truck and crashed into the centre barrier of the N1 in Midrand early on Thursday.

The driver was flung from his vehicle on impact and died.

Multiple cars were damaged by the scrap metal the truck was transporting.



A truck crashed into the barrier of the N1 northbound highway in Johannesburg on Thursday morning after the driver lost control.

He was flung from the vehicle and died from his injuries.

Netcare 911 media liaison Shawn Herbst told News24 it had responded to reports of a collision before the Allendale off-ramp in Vorna Valley, Midrand, at 05:48.

"Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a heavy motor vehicle, transporting what appeared to be scrap metal, had lost control, resulting in the truck slamming into the centre barrier, spewing debris on both carriageways," Herbst said.

"The truck driver was declared deceased on the scene, while one other person sustained minor injuries," he added.

The person was treated on the scene.

Several vehicles travelling in both directions of the highway were damaged after being struck by flying pieces of metal.

Traffic was heavily affected in both directions.

The clean-up operation ended just before midday.