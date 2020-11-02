WATCH | 'Mayor's Pothole Programme': Cape Town's Dan Plato gets his hands dirty in Goodwood

1h ago

Amy Gibbings
  • Cape Town mayor Dan Plato joined the roads team to repair potholes in Goodwood.
  • The City of Cape Town's service depots have only reached 70% capacity since entering Level 1.
  • According to the mayor's office, 10 186 potholes have been repaired since June 2020.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato joined the City's roads team in Goodwood on Monday as they embarked on the pothole repair campaign.

He was joined by mayoral committee member for transport, Felicity Purchase, who said the roads were in a particularly bad condition after the rainy season and lockdown.

"It was not considered to be an essential service during lockdown and it really constrained our ability to have preventative maintenance done in terms of the water ingress into potholes and cracks in the road, and this exacerbated the problem with potholes," she explained.

Purchase said their main concern at the moment is capacity.

The service depots have only reached 70% capacity since entering Level 1, due to a problem with comorbidities among staff. 

"Obviously, the sooner we can get back to normal and get our staff back at work, then we'll be able to deal with this in a much better fashion," she said.

READ | Cape Town teenagers flocked to Tin Roof for night of cheap booze: Now at least 47 have Covid-19

While one community member said he was happy to see the team repairing the roads in his area, others seemed frustrated with the quality of the work and said the repairs don't last long.

Leona van Wyk, the chairperson of the Goodwood Neighbourhood Watch, told News24 the roads hadn't been resurfaced in the area for a "very" long time.

Lifespan

"A road has a certain lifespan and then it ends, so there are roads in Goodwood that have potholes as big as, I could probably bury a cat in... it is really a big problem in Goodwood," she said.

The mayor said that potholes are a problem across the City of Cape Town and that many areas, Goodwood in particular, are complaining about it.

"It will be an ongoing process, that is why I am here, looking at the severity of the pothole problem down here in Goodwood," he said.

A statement released by the mayor's office said 10 186 potholes have been repaired since June 2020, "indicating the extent of the damage caused by wet weather and the reduced staff capacity as a result of the national lockdown".

He said it costs the city "millions and millions of rands" - but, despite this, "it needs to be done".

"If we don't do this, you must just remember one thing, that the situation in the city will deteriorate, the public will become more and more unhappy and uncomfortable," he said.

