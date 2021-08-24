55m ago

WATCH | Microchips, 5G and altering your DNA? News24 debunks 7 Covid-19 vaccination myths

accreditation
Kayleen Morgan
0:00
  • The fear that Covid-19 vaccines are unsafe are at the centre of vaccine hesitancy.
  • Research shows some 29% of South Africans are hesitant about getting the Covid-19 jab.
  • Nearly 50% of vaccine-hesitant South Africans changed their minds in the second half of the year.  

The World Health Organisation defines vaccine hesitancy as a delay in the acceptance or refusal of vaccines, despite the availability of vaccine services.

Earlier this year, 71% of South Africans said they were willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine. This is according to the National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS) – Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (CRAM) Wave 4 study.

Researchers collected data between 2 February and 10 March 2021, and there were 5 629 successful Wave 4 interviews.

READ | Covid-19: How do we fix vaccine hesitancy in SA?

According to the research, young people aged 18-25 were more likely to be vaccine-hesitant than older adults.

Two months later, when the coronavirus jabs landed in the country, and the vaccine rollout commenced, Wave 5 of the same survey showed that vaccine acceptance was slowly becoming the norm in South Africa.

Vaccine acceptance had risen from 71% to 76%. 

"Almost half (47%) of those who 'disagreed strongly or somewhat, or did not know' in February or March 2021 subsequently changed their minds in the following two months and either had been vaccinated or agreed to be vaccinated when asked again in April or May," the study showed. 

READ | 'I kept telling them to get the vaccine': Cape Town baby orphaned after parents die of Covid-19

Conspiracy theory-based misinformation and fake news have been blamed for fuelling vaccine hesitancy and anti-vaccination sentiment in South Africa.

Anti-vaxxers are defined as those who oppose vaccination or laws that mandate vaccination.

According to a report released by the Centre for Social Change at the University of Johannesburg and the Human Sciences Research Council, the fear of Covid-19 vaccine side-effects is the most significant driving force behind vaccine hesitancy in South Africa.

The CRAM Wave 5 study showed that "one in five South Africans worry that Covid-19 vaccines are unsafe, but only one in 10 are very convinced of this".

News24, using advice from experts - like Dr Soumya Swaminathan, Professor Shabir Madhi, Professor Mosa Moshabela and the World Health Organisation - sets the record straight on some of the most prominent myths about coronavirus vaccines.

This includes the myth that the vaccine and its side-effects can kill you, that Covid-19 jabs cause infertility and can alter your DNA, and that the vaccines are unsafe because they have not been adequately tested. 

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

