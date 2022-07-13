WATCH | Mob attacks alleged criminal in Alexandra





Alexandra residents assaulted a man allegedly involved in crimes in the area.

Officers called for back-up when the mob threw stones at the police vehicle.

Two other men were attacked in a separate incident for allegedly stealing cables and batteries. One of the men died.

Gauteng police intervened during a mob attack in Alexandra, Johannesburg.

The incident happened on 7 July.

A group of angry residents gathered at 3rd Avenue and Joe Nhlanhla Road and assaulted a man they believed was involved in crimes in the area.

Responding officers had to call for back-up when the mob threw stones at the police vehicle.

Footage of the incident shows the mob blocking the police vehicle.

READ | Tavern killings: Extortion is a possible motive, says expert

The victim was rescued, but then arrested for possessing a firearm without a licence.



Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo condemned all acts of vigilantism.

"Those that take the law into their own hands will be hunted down and arrested," Masondo told News24.

In the same area, at 7th and Selborne Roads, two other men were attacked by the community for allegedly stealing cables and batteries.

The pair sustained serious injuries before they were rescued by police and taken to hospital by paramedics.

One of the victims succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Police are investigating a case of murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.