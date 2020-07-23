WATCH | More police deployed to Kraaifontein following violent protests

Police in the Western Cape had to deploy more officers to Kraaifontein following violent protests on Wednesday.

Protesters looted stores, damaged a delivery truck as well as an ATM.

Twenty suspects were arrested as a result of the protests.

Police in the Western Cape had to deploy more officers to Kraaifontein on Wednesday after residents destroyed property, barricaded roads and looted two liquor stores.



"Twenty suspects were arrested for public violence as police responded to a series of public violence incidents in Kraaifontein. It is alleged that a group of people broke into two liquor stores on Voortrekker Road.

"The windscreen of a delivery truck was damaged and a second hand goods shop broken into by a large crowd," Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

An undisclosed amount money and alcohol were also stolen. The violent protests are believed to have been sparked by residents' unhappiness with service delivery in the area.

"As detectives investigate the incidents, more charges could be added on those arrested. The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon," said Potelwa.

She said unlawful behaviour such as the damaging of property and any continued violence would be severely dealt with.

"Forces on the ground are monitoring the situation for flare-ups," she said.

