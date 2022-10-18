1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'My family is my gold': Tafelsig boy saves 8 relatives from burning house

accreditation
Bertram Malgas
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article



  • Thirteen-year-old Jordan Hoffman saved his family from their burning home.
  • He believes his sister's spirit gave him the courage to jump into action.
  • The teen is grateful his family walked away unharmed.

Not all heroes wear capes. But 13-year-old Jordan Hoffman from Tafelsig in Cape Town is being hailed a hero after saving his family of eight from a fire in their home.

"We can rebuild the house. All the clothes I lost don't matter to me. As long as my family is safe, I am not worried about what I lost," Jordan told News24.

He was alerted to the inferno by the screams of neighbours and residents banging on the front door at 01:00 on Monday, 26 September. The Wendy house, behind their home, which the family used for storage, had caught alight. Flames started spreading to the rest of the house. 

In a split second, and without a second thought, Jordan quickly grabbed his four-month-old baby brother, Malachi, and took him to safety.

The shy teenager said:

I was not myself that evening. I don't know what it was, but I was not myself.

"The smoke would have engulfed him if he had been inside any longer," he added.

After handing his baby brother to residents in the street, Jordan returned to wake the rest of his family. He kicked his brother in the head before rushing to wake his mother and her boyfriend. 

READ | Well-known Free State doctor kidnapped in front of his family, then murdered

"I ran back in and kicked him so he could bump his head. I called out to my mother, but she was in a deep sleep. I shook her awake before knocking on my grandma's door to wake her." 

He said he believed his sister, Malicia who died at birth, guided him during the blaze that night. She would have turned 15 this year. As the oldest of his siblings, Jordan said he did what his sister would have done had she been alive.

Tafelsig burnt house
Jordan Hoffman walks through what used to be his home in Tafelsig, Cape Town.
News24 Bertram Malgas
Tafelsig burnt house
Jordan Hoffman with his brother Malachi, and mother Maymoena.
News24 Bertram Malgas
Tafelsig burnt house
Jordan Hoffman saved his brother Malachi and seven of his relatives from their burning home.
News24 Bertram Malgas

The fire ripped through two houses in Real Madrid Street, leaving 20 people homeless. All eight family members made it out alive thanks to Jordan's quick thinking and valiant efforts. 

His mother, Maymoena Hoffman, 34, told News24 she was proud of her son, adding she knew things could have ended differently.

Maymoena teared up as she reflected on what had happened that evening. 

"He was not thinking about himself. He put his family first. Thinking about the smallest and then us," she said. 

If the community had not come to knock on their door to wake them up, the family believes they probably would not have made it.

While the family now looks to rebuild their lives after the fire, Jordan said he was grateful to have them with him after what happened. 

"My family is my gold. You don't get anything more valuable than your family."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfires
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 3016 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
43% - 7502 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 154 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
39% - 6767 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.51
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.3%
Gold
1,651.29
+0.0%
Silver
18.65
-0.1%
Palladium
2,015.84
+0.9%
Platinum
910.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
91.62
-0.0%
Top 40
59,829
+0.3%
All Share
66,351
+0.2%
Resource 10
61,416
-0.8%
Industrial 25
80,979
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,668
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills

12h ago

Ex-professional soccer player empowers youth with skills
Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon

12h ago

Meet the Eastern Cape man who overcame abject poverty to become a neurosurgeon
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo