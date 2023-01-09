WATCH | MyCiti bus catches fire on Cape Town's N2 highway

A MyCiti bus caught fire on the N2 highway in Cape Town on Monday.

The driver and passengers escaped unharmed.

An investigation has been launched into the fire.

Traffic in Cape Town moved at a snail's pace on Monday morning after a MyCity bus caught fire on the N2 and authorities had to close two lanes on the highway.

Traffic travelling towards Cape Town was affected, said City of Cape Town Traffic Services spokesperson Kevin Jacobs.

"Traffic officers have closed the two left lanes on the N2 inbound, and the Jan Smuts Drive offramp has also been closed to traffic," he said.

Mayoral committee member Rob Quintas said the bus was on its way from Mitchells Plain to the Civic Centre station in the Cape Town CBD when passengers alerted the driver about smoke at the rear end of the bus.

The driver pulled over and all the passengers evacuated the vehicle safely.

"The City was informed at around 07:48 that an N2 Express bus was on fire on the N2 inbound lane, close to Bhunga Avenue. The City’s Fire Services assisted with extinguishing the fire, and we can confirm that the bus driver and approximately 60 passengers disembarked unharmed," Quintas said.



He added that a replacement bus was on the scene within minutes to transport the passengers to the Civic Centre station.

Investigations into the fire have begun, but no arson is suspected.

Quintas told News24:

Although it is too early to confirm the cause of the fire, details will be confirmed after the relevant vehicle operating company, Fire, SAPS, independent assessors, and insurers have completed their investigations.

"We apologise for the disruptions on the N2 this morning. However, we are grateful that none of the passengers sustained injuries, and for the prompt response and reaction of safety services."

Meanwhile, the N2 inbound has been reopened to traffic after fire and rescue services extinguished the blaze, while the Jan Smuts Drive off-ramp remains closed.



