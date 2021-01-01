WATCH | New year, new resolutions: Fitness, mindfulness and wishing away the deadly Covid-19 virus

1h ago

Isaac Ndlovu
  • South Africans shared with News24 some of their goals for the New Year year, following a tough 2020.
  • One Cape Town resident said her objective is to be more organised and to care for other people.
  • Many confessed they would not be taking things for granted in 2021.

What happens in 2020, stays in 2020 - if only. It's 2021 and the prospect of the New Year, has certainly brought with it the hope of a new beginning.

News24 spoke to South Africans on the streets of Cape Town to find out what their resolutions for 2021 are, following what many described as a difficult year.

"If I could choose my New Year's resolution; I hope that Covid-19 blows away, as much as the Cape wind is blowing," Mitchells Plain resident, Mark Rogers told News24.

Many expressed their hopes to put Covid-19 behind them. 

"I hope that we all get over this virus safely and that we have a much better, more prosperous and healthy, happy year," said Richard Heyman, who is visiting Cape Town for the holidays.

Cape Town resident, Karen Koestner, said her objective is to be more organised and to care for other people.

"So many people have been impacted by this year, many are struggling. I want to be aware of what other people are going through..." she said.

For Kaylin Henry, becoming a better person is one of her resolutions: "Make my life better and make my family's life easier," said the Mitchells Plain resident. 

And in true New Year's spirit and a spirit of normalcy, many people had fitness, health and self-improvement goals on their lists. 

