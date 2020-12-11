1h ago

WATCH | News24 Frontline: Behind the scenes of 2020 - covering Covid-19 and uncovering a cult

As 2020 finally draws to a close, News24 takes stock of the year that was in this special year-in-review edition of Frontline.

It's been an unprecedented year in many ways, with news of Covid-19 dominating headlines. We go behind the scenes of the biggest stories of the year, with the journalists who brought you the news - first-hand.

In part 1 of this special two-part series, editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson speaks about News24's readiness to cover Covid-19, while deputy news editor Mpho Raborife speaks about the challenges of running a newsroom during a pandemic. 

Investigative reporter Kyle Cowan reveals the challenges he faced in getting accurate numbers from various government departments and the implications thereof.

And, while Covid-19 was one of the key stories, regular news didn't stop during this time.

We look at the impact of News24's seven-month long investigation into human rights abuses at the KwaSizabantu Mission.

Journalist Tammy Petersen gives viewers an insight into the emotional toll a story like this can have on journalists. 

The session is hosted by the award-winning investigative television journalist, Devi Sankaree Govender. 

If you enjoyed this session, please tune in on Monday 14 December at 09:00 for Part 2, where News24 ace reporters Qaanitah Hunter, Pieter du Toit and Sibusiso Mjikeliso unpack the recent state capture-related arrests and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

WATCH | Frontline: Exclusive Q&A with South Africa's chief coronavirus scientist
Join us at 11:00 for News24 Frontline: Alex van den Heever on lockdown, where it went wrong and...
DOCUMENTARY | EXODUS: Uncovering a cult in KwaZulu-Natal
