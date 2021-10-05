WATCH LIVE | News24 town hall: Who will rule Johannesburg? Join us as we grill the candidates

2h ago

With the municipal elections less than a month away, electioneering is in full swing. Politicians are on the campaign trail, fighting for each and every vote.

Various political parties, big and small, have launched their manifestos, telling voters what they intend to do once elected.

To separate the wheat from the chaff, News24 political editor Qaanitah Hunter will grill candidates in a series of town halls in the run-up to the 2021 municipal elections.

In this week's instalment, Hunter asks candidates: Who will rule Johannesburg?

She'll be joined by the DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Mpho Phalatse, EFF regional secretary in Johannesburg, Muzi Tshabalala, ANC regional secretary, Dada Morero, and Action SA's Herman Mashaba, a former Joburg mayor.

Hunter will press the candidates on issues of service delivery, the problems in the inner city, electricity problems in Soweto, safety and crime. 

The City of Johannesburg is currently run by the ANC.

The party won the largest share of the seats on the council in August 2016, but did not achieve a majority. Minority parties voted with the DA to elect then DA mayoral candidate Mashaba as mayor of Johannesburg. He resigned in 2019 and the ANC's regional chair, Geoff Makhubo, was elected mayor.

The DA and Action SA have been most vocal in Johannesburg in recent weeks. 

During the DA's manifesto launch for the City of Johannesburg, Phalatse vowed to bring back the shine to the City of Gold through revitalising the inner city and restoring it to its former glory. 

Action SA, meanwhile, has come out strong with the #LetsFixSouthAfrica as part of its election campaign. 

Mashaba said South Africans are gatvol of the ANC's corruption, looting and cadre deployment.

The EFF will be contesting its second municipal elections on 1 November, having taken part in the 2016 municipal elections. The red berets, during its manifesto launch, demanded land and jobs. 

Watch the conversation live on Thursday at 18:00 - on News24. 

