WATCH | 'Not good enough': Glynnis Breytenbach grills G4S director on Thabo Bester escape

After being subpoenaed by Parliament, private security company G4S had to answer tough questions about convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's escape on Wednesday.

DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach pulled no punches.

First she grilled G4S Africa regional commercial director Cobus Groenewoud on why the company insisted that the body found in the cell was Thabo Bester's "even after it was very clear to everybody else in South Africa that it wasn't".

"Please let me interrupt you because I already told you I don't have time. So keep your answers brief," Breytenbach told Groenewoud before grilling him on whether he believed just three people were involved in the escape.

Breytenbach wanted to know how the propellant, matches or lighter used to start the fire came from, before asking questions about several coincidences on the day of Bester's escape.