WATCH | Nupsaw members take to Joburg's streets, demand permanent jobs from Gauteng premier

Members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) picketed outside the offices of the Gauteng Department of Health demanding permanent jobs.

The workers said the department was threatening to terminate their contracts.

Nupsaw's leaders met with Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday.

Members of the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) have been picketing outside the Gauteng Department of Health's offices in Johannesburg since Monday, demanding permanent positions.



The members who gathered work for the Extended Public Works Programme (EPWP) and said the department was threatening to terminate their contracts.

After nine years, some workers said they have yet to be permanently employed.

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

Nupsaw's provincial office manager, Khanya Gabela, told News24 the department attempted to terminate employees' contracts last year, but it did not happen following engagements.

"This year, they want to end our contracts again, they are saying that current employees must go home as new people will be employed. How can you create employment by retrenching another person?" Gabela asked.



Members of the group also voiced their unhappiness at being paid just R3 500.

READ | Public sector strike ends as govt, unions reach settlement

News24 Alfonso Nqunjana News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

"My salary is no longer R3 500 because I'm getting taxed. Premier we are pleading with you as mothers and fathers, all we are asking for are permanent positions and we are tired of getting told every year that our contracts have ended," EPWP worker Jermina Monyeke said.

The members vowed to continue their strike until they are heard.



Nupsaw's national organiser, Sbonile Jeza, said they met with the premier on Wednesday.

"The MEC in the premier's office has issued a mandate to say they are still going to absorb us in the long process, and they are further committed to extending contracts of EPWP workers with the Gauteng Department of Health," Jeza added.

The workers, who picketed day and night for two days, finally went home following the engagement with the premier's office.



