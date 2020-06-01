1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Parched throats are being quenched as liquor stores re-open

Nomvelo Chalumbira
  • Licensed liquor venues across the country opened their doors at 09:00 on Monday, for the first time in two months to allow excited South Africans to stock up.
  • One excited shopper was outside Ultra Liquor warehouse in Bramley, Johannesburg at 06:00 to try and avoid the queues. 
  • Tsakas bottle store in Alexandra said managing physical distancing was one of its biggest challenges. 

Many South Africans across the country braved the Monday morning chill, forming long queues outside bottle stores and licensed venues to buy their first booze since lockdown started on 26 March.

The alcohol ban was implemented to allow hospitals time to build up capacity to better deal with an increase in coronavirus cases. 

An excited shopper, Quentin Vickerman, told News24 that he and his friends got up early to get to the Ultra Liquor warehouse in Bramley, Johannesburg.

"We were here around 06:00. We thought it was going to be packed, so, we had to come in the morning to cut the queues. Been a longtime without drinks, so, we were dying there in the hood. This is our source of entertainment," Vickerman said.

Liquor sales are permitted on Monday to Thursday, from 09:00 to 17:00, with online delivery subject to the same times. No liquor is allowed to be consumed on-site.

Business development manager at Tsakas bottle store, Lerato Ngobeni in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg told News24 that they had made about R20 000 since opening their doors on Monday morning. 

More than 200 people frequented the store, to stock up on their alcohol supply. 

"Business has been crazy. We are just glad we are open and back in business," Ngobeni said. 

Ngobeni added that one of the biggest challenges was the long queues and lots of people, which caused difficulty in maintaining physical distancing.

"It's difficult as a manager because people don't listen to my staff, so I have to show up and stand outside and then I have to be queue marshall."

She told News24 that in order to adapt to the new normal, the business has started looking into selling its products online. 

Related Links
Don't panic buy, over-indulge in alcohol, Mkhize urges as new Covid-19 cases spike by 1 647
Level 3: People queue for booze in Pretoria, afraid that ban will return
'I am so excited that I will finally drink my beer legally' - Sowetans welcome sale of booze
Read more on:
johannesburglockdown
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you support the continued ban on tobacco products under Level 3?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
14% - 7661 votes
No
86% - 47040 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers

22 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Mkhize vs Gray: politicking in lab coats, Cyril's teetering soldiers
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins

21 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Education experts divided as back-to-school countdown begins
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde

15 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas ready for Level 2 says Winde
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

14 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
View all Podcasts
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams...

26 May

FEEL GOOD | This karting academy is making an autistic boy's motorsport dreams come true
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20153.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo