WATCH | Part of N2 in KwaZulu-Natal closed following protests

The N2 highway in the KwaNzimakwe area has been closed since Monday morning due to violent protests in the area.

KZN police are monitoring protests believed to be related to a lack of service delivery.

Motorists have been warned to use alternative routes.

Police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala, told News24 that the protests had started early on Monday morning, with around 400 people blocking roads with rocks and logs.

In a video circulating on social media, a man is heard attributing the protests to the lack of service delivery in the area.

"We're protesting for infrastructure and development," he said.

An abandoned vehicle was set alight on Monday evening, and protesters returned to the streets early on Tuesday morning, blockading all entrances to the N2 freeway from KwaNzimakwe.

"The N2 between Munster and Port Edward is currently inaccessible due to debris placed on the road. Port Shepstone public order police is monitoring the situation," Gwala said.

In the meantime, motorists have been asked to use alternative routes.