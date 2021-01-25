WATCH | Parts of Kruger National Park flooded after storm Eloise hits

Parts of the Kruger National Park are flooded because of tropical storm Eloise.

The park had issued warnings to visitors to stay indoors and away from low-lying roads.

Emergency teams are on standby and monitoring the situation.

Parts of the Kruger National Park were flooded because of overflowing rivers and dams on the weekend.

Water levels rose in the region after tropical storm Eloise hit the popular park.

Subsequently, the park’s management team had to issue warnings to visitors to stay indoors and away from low-lying roads.

"The Shingwedzi Rest Camp had to be evacuated to Mopani Rest Camp, as a precautionary measure, along with the concessionaires in the Makuleke Contractual National Park," it said in a statement.

PICS | Cyclone Eloise causes flooding in Limpopo, KZN

Eloise made landfall in central Mozambique and her downpours slowly made their way to South Africa.



Several parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal were heavily affected.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said further provisions were made to ensure visitors' safety.

"South African National Parks (SANParks) advises that those persons with bookings at flagged camps in the far north such as Sirheni, Shimuwini and Bateleur Bushveld Camps as well as Sable Hide will be accommodated at Letaba, Mopani, Shingwedzi and Punda Maria Rest Camps," he added.

Emergency services crews are on standby and are monitoring the situation.