25 Jan

add bookmark

WATCH | Parts of Kruger National Park flooded after storm Eloise hits

Bertram Malgas
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Parts of the Kruger National Park are flooded because of tropical storm Eloise. 
  • The park had issued warnings to visitors to stay indoors and away from low-lying roads. 
  • Emergency teams are on standby and monitoring the situation. 

Parts of the Kruger National Park were flooded because of overflowing rivers and dams on the weekend.

Water levels rose in the region after tropical storm Eloise hit the popular park.

Subsequently, the park’s management team had to issue warnings to visitors to stay indoors and away from low-lying roads. 

"The Shingwedzi Rest Camp had to be evacuated to Mopani Rest Camp, as a precautionary measure, along with the concessionaires in the Makuleke Contractual National Park," it said in a statement.

PICS | Cyclone Eloise causes flooding in Limpopo, KZN

Eloise made landfall in central Mozambique and her downpours slowly made their way to South Africa.

Several parts of Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and KwaZulu-Natal were heavily affected.

SANParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said further provisions were made to ensure visitors' safety.

"South African National Parks (SANParks) advises that those persons with bookings at flagged camps in the far north such as Sirheni, Shimuwini and Bateleur Bushveld Camps as well as Sable Hide will be accommodated at Letaba, Mopani, Shingwedzi and Punda Maria Rest Camps," he added.

Emergency services crews are on standby and are monitoring the situation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kruger national parksanparksmbombelampumalangaweather
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 1860 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 900 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
40% - 1815 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.29
(-0.55)
ZAR/GBP
20.87
(-0.28)
ZAR/EUR
18.55
(-0.35)
ZAR/AUD
11.77
(-0.23)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.45)
Gold
1850.38
(-0.27)
Silver
25.35
(+0.11)
Platinum
1084.00
(-0.64)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2325.00
(+0.14)
All Share
64000.24
(-0.87)
Top 40
58877.89
(-0.89)
Financial 15
11694.38
(+1.25)
Industrial 25
87445.93
(-1.60)
Resource 10
61837.32
(-0.67)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo