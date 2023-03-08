WATCH | Patients told to leave Charlotte Maxeke Hospital amid Nehawu strike

Patients were discharged, without notice, at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg.

Nurses told patients it wasn't safe to be at the hospital while protests were ongoing.

Nehawu is appealing a Labour Court interdict to stop the strike.

Several patients admitted to the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg were discharged, without notice, while others were shown away on Wednesday.

This was amid ongoing protests by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu).

Nehawu and several other public servant unions have been locked in a wage dispute with the government.

The union is demanding a 10% salary increase, while the government is offering 4.7%.

The protest, which entered its third day, has affected many people seeking healthcare in Johannesburg and other parts of the country.

The streets around the hospital were barricaded with rocks, bins and trash as police monitored the situation from Nyalas.

A 40-year-old patient suffering from gangrene told News24 he was accosted by a couple who had brought their mother to the hospital for treatment.

"I'm not okay and in so much pain. I was on my bed when nurses came in and started taking everyone out of the ward, saying it might become dangerous," the man, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

The woman accompanying him cried as she described seeing him struggling to stand and not receiving any kind of assistance – not even a wheelchair or pain medication.

Affected patients, who were discharged without notice, had a hard time getting hold of their families. Some had to make a long uphill walk to their families as cars were not allowed inside the premises, while others left the hospital to catch taxis.

The public service and administration department obtained an interdict to stop the strike.

On Monday, the Labour Court in Johannesburg reaffirmed the original interdict, which was granted on Saturday.

Nehawu's regional secretary, Vhonani Masindi, told News24 the union had appealed the interdict.

"We appealed the interdict, and the matter is still to be heard in the Labour Appeal Court. We are continuing with the strike until there is an outcome to the hearing," Masindi said.