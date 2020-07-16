29m ago

WATCH | Penguin rescued in KZN after being separated from her group during sardine run

Nomvelo Chalumbira
  • A penguin was rescued in Margate after losing her creche, earlier this month.
  • The lost penguin was taken to uShaka Marine World in Durban for rehabilitation because it was underweight and dehydrated. 
  • Once recovered, the penguin will be taken to Port Elizabeth, where it will be released back into the wild with other penguins.

A man fishing for sardines in Margate, KwaZulu-Natal, found an unexpected aquatic visitor in his net, earlier this month. 

Tangled in the man’s web was a four-month-old penguin. 

He wasn't sure what to do, so he quickly called the Lower South Coast SPCA for help.

"We decided a few years ago that we are not only going to help dogs and cats, but all animals. We need to protect our wildlife," Lower South Coast SPCA vice-chairperson Carla Steenkamp told News24.

The female nestling, which would later be named Jen, was handed over to uShaka Marine World in Durban for rehabilitation.

"She is very underweight for her age," South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) spokesperson Anne Kunz told News24.

ALSO READ | Penguin rescued off Simonstown

The penguin was examined and it had no internal or external injuries. 

"Jen is doing really really well. She’s still quite young and is supposed to be in a group. For some reason or the other, she got separated from the group," Kunz said.

Jen is being monitored by a team of specialists who are trying to increase her weight from 1.2kgs to 2.8kgs. 

"She is eating so well, she gobbles up seven to eight sardines in one sitting. She is going to be fine, we are sure of it. We watch how she swims and how her body is reacting," she added.

Kunz and her team were also able to establish that Jen’s flock is from Port Elizabeth. 

Once Jen gains the necessary weight she will be taken to the Eastern Cape and will be released back into the wild to be with other penguins.

