WATCH | People searching for Bokgabo Poo's remains discover another body in Ekurhuleni dam

Sabreen Naidoo and Ditiro Selepe
  • A decomposed body was found in a dam near Dalpark on Wednesday.
  • Members of the community were searching for the remains of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo when they found the body.
  • The Springs mortuary will use DNA testing to establish the cause of the person's death and person's identity.

Members of the community who were searching for the missing remains of 4-year-old Bokgabo Poo, discovered a body in a dam near Dalpark, Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.

Parts of the child's mutilated body had already been found and the community members were in the area to look for additional remains.

Bokgabo went missing earlier in October. A mutilated body found in Tamboville was identified to be her. One of her legs was found on private property in the area, and the body about 800m away in a shallow grave. 

While residents were searching for other remains of the child, they saw the body floating in the dam in Dalpark, which is close to Wattville - the area where the toddler went missing.

READ | Family of German tourist releases statement, Sisulu assures tourists SA is safe

"It is reported that the body was seen floating on the dam by community members who then alerted the police," Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said.

The body had decomposed to such an extent that police were not immediately able to identify the race or gender of the person.

Bokgabo Poo.
Lieutenant Colonel Eugene Scheepers told News24 that person had likely been dead for "at least three, maybe four, weeks".

"The mortuary will try and locate any DNA samples while they compare missing persons reports that have been filed to the estimated time of death," Scheepers added.

Parts of the person's face had also been eaten away, "either by decomposition or fish". 

There were no visible injuries.

"It's hard to identify the cause of death," Scheepers said.

The body was taken to the Springs mortuary where DNA testing will be conducted to try to establish the cause of death, as well as the person's identity, race, age and gender.

"Police investigations are under way," Sello added.

