59m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | People take to the streets across SA in solidarity with Palestine

Nomvelo Chalumbira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Residents in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg gathered at various locations to picket in solidarity with Palestinians. 
  • The SA BDS Coalition is calling for the government to impose sanctions on Israel.
  • It is also calling on people to boycott Israeli products and companies, in support of the Palestinian people. 

In Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, residents gathered at various locations to show solidarity with Palestinian people.

In Durban, protesters joined civil society organisations, People Against Oppression and the South African Boycott Divestment and Sanctions Coalition (SA BDS Coalition) at the Point Beach promenade.

Johannesburg residents staged a protest outside the Zionist Federation.

TIMELINE | Deadly clashes in Gaza and Jerusalem

SA BDS Coalition spokesperson Roshan Dadoo told News24 the pickets were an essential show of solidarity and a way to keep pressure on the government to act against Israel.

"The cease-fire can be better described as a lull in the slaughter of Gaza. However, we felt it was important to celebrate that the Palestinians had, in effect, caused Israel to stop its current bombardment."

Memorandum handover

The Durban protesters handed a memorandum of demand to the mayor's office. 

The SA BDS Coalition also wrote an open letter to International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, calling on the government to impose sanctions on Israel and to cut all diplomatic and trading ties with the country. 

"That is what the international community did to South Africa during apartheid, and it helped us so much in our struggle. It supported the struggle of the people on the ground," Dadoo said.

palestine,palestine and israel conflict,dirco,sanc
A March in solidarity with Palestine at Durban Beach promenade, South Africa.

"We want to keep the pressure on Israel and our government. We have seen our government shifting and taking a stronger stand in support of the Palestinians. Hopefully, they will take the measures we are asking," she said. 

On 10 May, hundreds of Palestinians were wounded after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Masjid in Jerusalem. Rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades were used on worshippers. 

Palestinians were also evicted from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, in east Jerusalem, to make way for Israeli settlers, according to reports.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the conflict in the region as being reminiscent of the apartheid era in South Africa.

In addition to the call for sanctions, SA BDS Coalition called on the public to boycott Israeli goods and companies.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capedurbancape townpalestineisraelgautengkwazulu-nataljohannesburgmiddle east conflict
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2595 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
21% - 9723 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
74% - 34927 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.93
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.71
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.01
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.78
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,883.96
+0.1%
Silver
27.75
+0.7%
Palladium
2,732.50
-1.6%
Platinum
1,177.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,057
-0.3%
All Share
66,055
-0.3%
Resource 10
66,414
-1.1%
Industrial 25
84,504
+0.4%
Financial 15
12,764
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo